Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Viper Energy Partners worth $40,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

VNOM opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

