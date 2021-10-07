Vipstar Coin Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

