Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 347.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,151. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.