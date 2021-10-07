Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 347.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,151. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
