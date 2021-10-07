Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

