Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.58. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 10,088 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

