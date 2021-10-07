Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. 54,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 98,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $386,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

