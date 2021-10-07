Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 286,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.55. 195,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $449.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

