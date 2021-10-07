Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.69% of Vista Outdoor worth $151,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

