Vivid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $8,657.04 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $8,657.04 and approximately $25.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

