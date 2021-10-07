Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 7,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 446,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

