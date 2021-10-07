VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.44 on Thursday. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

