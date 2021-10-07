VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter Sells 11,486 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $245,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.