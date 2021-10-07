voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

