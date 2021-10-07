Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $9.87. 778,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,062,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGVF. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital began coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

