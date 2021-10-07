Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €24.12 ($28.38) and last traded at €24.40 ($28.71). 62,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.90 ($29.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.10 ($31.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

