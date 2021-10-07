Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.48 and traded as high as C$23.63. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 76,605 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.48.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

