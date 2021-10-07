Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WBA opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

