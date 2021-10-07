Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.25 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $81.25 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.84 or 0.06659086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100564 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,625,528 coins and its circulating supply is 77,904,496 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

