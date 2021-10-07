Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.69 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $185.89 million and $4.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00112604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00442781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00038131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,735,432 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

