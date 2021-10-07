Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 35,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 42,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

