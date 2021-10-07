WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €55.30 ($65.06) and last traded at €55.00 ($64.71). 5,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($64.35).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) target price on WashTec in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.09.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

