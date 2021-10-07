Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

