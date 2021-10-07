Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $29.11 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00132272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,758.74 or 0.99792103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.45 or 0.06525720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

