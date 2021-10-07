Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

NYSE:W opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.07. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

