WaykiChain Hits Market Capitalization of $29.57 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.57 million and $2.77 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00227028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00104531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

