WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading 0.2% Higher

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €4.53 ($5.33) and last traded at €4.53 ($5.33). 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.52 ($5.32).

The company has a market capitalization of $681.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.92.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

