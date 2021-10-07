Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading 24.3% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) traded up 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 550,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 345,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

