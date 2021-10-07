Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $295.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $297.40 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,942,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.