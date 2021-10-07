Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

