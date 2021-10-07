Wedbush Comments on Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

