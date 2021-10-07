Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stewart Information Services (STC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE: STC) recently:

10/5/2021 – Stewart Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Stewart Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Stewart Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – Stewart Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Stewart Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Stewart Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Stewart Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Stewart Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Stewart Information Services Corporation's primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. "

8/10/2021 – Stewart Information Services is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

