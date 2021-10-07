Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,679.80 ($21.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,743. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,478.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,400.37. The company has a market capitalization of £130.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.12.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.