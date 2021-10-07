Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,679.80 ($21.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,743. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,478.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,400.37. The company has a market capitalization of £130.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.12.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28%.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.