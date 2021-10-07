Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

9/29/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Indl Alliance S.

9/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$12.60 to C$8.60. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

9/2/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -19.61.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.01%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

