Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dorman Products (DORM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. "

NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

