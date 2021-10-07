Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,824. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

