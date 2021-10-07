Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,824. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
