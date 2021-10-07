Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

