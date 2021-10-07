Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.28.

Eaton stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,839. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 195,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

