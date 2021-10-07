Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hubbell stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.87. The stock had a trading volume of 256,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,732. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.30. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $141.68 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

