Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.25.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $215.25. 795,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.