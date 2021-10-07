Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

