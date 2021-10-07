Wells Fargo & Company Boosts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $18.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.15 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 32.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 29.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after buying an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

