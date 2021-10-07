Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.80. 2,864,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,834. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

