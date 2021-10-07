Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.31.

HON traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.37. 1,745,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

