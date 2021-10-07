Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $120.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,121. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5,217.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

