Wells Fargo & Company Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $659.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $258.43 and a fifty-two week high of $677.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

