Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.