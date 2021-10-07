West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 2.6%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 24,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 16,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

