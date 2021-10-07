Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.