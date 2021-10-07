Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.
WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.
In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
