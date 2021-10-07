Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $112.04 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 8749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

