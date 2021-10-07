Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Update

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEYS stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

